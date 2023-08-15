BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,391. The firm has a market cap of $775.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $37.83.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $349.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CEO Gregory Levin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,228.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gregory Levin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,228.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BJRI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.