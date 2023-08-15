Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $76.81 Million

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for $5.63 or 0.00019196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded up 63.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and $2,898.39 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Latinum Profile

Bitcoin Latinum launched on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

