Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Up 5.3% This Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $11.75 million and approximately $27,193.03 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00174446 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00048486 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00021522 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00027717 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003521 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

