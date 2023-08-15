Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$13.25

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$12.25 to C$13.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BDT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bird Construction

Bird Construction Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$9.86 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$5.74 and a 1 year high of C$9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.79. The company has a market cap of C$530.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$686.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$596.97 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 2.00%. Research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.1165501 earnings per share for the current year.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.