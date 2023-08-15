BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45600.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BTAI opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $34.13.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at BioXcel Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $646,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,510.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 311,516 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

View Our Latest Report on BTAI

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.