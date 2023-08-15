BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45600.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS.
Shares of BTAI opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $34.13.
In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $646,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,510.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
