BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. BioXcel Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 45600.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BTAI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 856,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,669. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BioXcel Therapeutics

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $646,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,903 shares in the company, valued at $859,510.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $50,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $71.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.