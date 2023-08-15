BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. BioXcel Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 45600.0% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:BTAI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 856,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,669. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.
In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $646,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,903 shares in the company, valued at $859,510.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.
BTAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $71.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
