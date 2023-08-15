biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) PT Lowered to $7.00 at TD Cowen

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of biote in a research report on Monday.

Shares of BTMD stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $388.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.77. biote has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. biote had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that biote will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mary Elizabeth Conlon sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 140,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in biote in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in biote in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,578,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in biote in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Kim LLC bought a new position in shares of biote during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of biote by 455.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 57,733 shares in the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

