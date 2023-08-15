Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Short Interest Down 12.8% in July

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 273,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 183,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biora Therapeutics by 83.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 36,720 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biora Therapeutics by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,854,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 924,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biora Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,500. Biora Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Biora Therapeutics will post -6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

