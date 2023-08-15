Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TECH. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.09.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TECH traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $85.03. The stock had a trading volume of 110,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,470. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $93.32.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

