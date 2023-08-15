Beta Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.03 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $57.90 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0818 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beta Finance has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 707,575,758 tokens. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

