Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,030 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.5 %

Best Buy stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,610. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.65.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,034 shares of company stock worth $33,741,133 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.07.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

