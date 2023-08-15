Benchmark Trims FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Target Price to $4.00

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Benchmark from $5.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 123.46% from the company’s previous close.

FGI Industries Stock Performance

FGI opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. FGI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of FGI Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FGI Industries during the first quarter worth $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FGI Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FGI Industries by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 904,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 114,374 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FGI Industries

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.