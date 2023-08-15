Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 159.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $10.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

QBTS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 903,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,520. The firm has a market cap of $195.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Research analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at D-Wave Quantum

In other D-Wave Quantum news, insider Victoria Brydon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Emil Michael sold 29,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $53,979.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victoria Brydon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 37.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 23,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 179.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

