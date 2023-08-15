Bell Investment Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,801,000 after purchasing an additional 121,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after purchasing an additional 741,328 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,510,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,485,000 after purchasing an additional 150,389 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VO traded down $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,581. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.