Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 242 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $200,000. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3,316.0% in the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 72,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 70,797 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 4,889.2% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 45,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 44,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 63.4% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.66 on Tuesday, hitting $367.69. The stock had a trading volume of 32,119,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,250,102. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.56.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
