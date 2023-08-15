Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 388 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.2% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned 0.85% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 39,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 370.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

IDLV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

