Bell Investment Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $2,868,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 18.0% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 121,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,662,000 after buying an additional 18,601 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 32.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 266,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,751,000 after buying an additional 65,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $2,155,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.90. 724,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.15. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,835 shares of company stock worth $2,494,018 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

