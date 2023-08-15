Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $815,000 Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV remained flat at $100.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,033. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $100.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.41 and a 200 day moving average of $100.38.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

