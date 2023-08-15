Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Clorox by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 65,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth $2,375,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Clorox by 5.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Clorox by 5.1% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 132.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $178.21.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 403.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

