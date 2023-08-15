Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $58,000 Stock Position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of FLGB stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 49,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,571. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a market cap of $552.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

