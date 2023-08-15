Bell Investment Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,647,156,000 after purchasing an additional 493,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,483,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,920,000 after acquiring an additional 121,894 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $496.06. 179,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,122. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $476.14 and a 200 day moving average of $451.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $502.13.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,580. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

