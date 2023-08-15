Bell Investment Advisors Inc Buys 26,899 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 495,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,899 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 3.6% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $15,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $31.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,251. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.