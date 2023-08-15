Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires 270 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 231,982 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.80. The company had a trading volume of 82,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,135. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $116.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

