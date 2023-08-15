Beldex Trading Up 0.7% This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $206.47 million and $3.97 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,838.91 or 0.06275989 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00041693 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00021253 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00028685 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013714 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,912,454 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,492,454 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

