Beldex Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $206.80 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $206.80 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,838.15 or 0.06264686 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00041857 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00021159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00028859 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013736 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,906,886 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,486,886 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

