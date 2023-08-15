bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

bebe stores Stock Performance

bebe stores stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. bebe stores has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

About bebe stores

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

