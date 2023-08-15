Beach Energy Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:BCHEY)

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2282 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.
Beach Energy Stock Performance
Shares of BCHEY stock remained flat at $19.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39. Beach Energy has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $25.00.
Beach Energy Company Profile
