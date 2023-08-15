Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
BGH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.53. 36,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,066. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.