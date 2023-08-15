Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGHGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BGH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.53. 36,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,066. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 18.1% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 104,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,983 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 32,268 shares in the last quarter.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

