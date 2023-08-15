Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Posts Earnings Results

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 143.19% and a negative net margin of 71.44%.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BRFH opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Barfresh Food Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFH. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $371,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at $2,218,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at $620,000. 21.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

