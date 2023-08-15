Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2023

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFHGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 143.19% and a negative net margin of 71.44%.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BRFH opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Barfresh Food Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFH. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $371,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at $2,218,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at $620,000. 21.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Earnings History for Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH)

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.