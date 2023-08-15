Barclays Boosts CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$19.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIX. TD Securities raised CI Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CI Financial

CI Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE CIX opened at C$17.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.82. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$11.85 and a 12 month high of C$18.69.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.1745455 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CI Financial

In other news, Director Sarah Mary Ward bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,140.00. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CI Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.