Banco Santander S.A. Sells 670 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,663,000 after acquiring an additional 202,349 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,586,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,513,000 after acquiring an additional 234,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,127,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,424,000 after acquiring an additional 478,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,876,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,766,000 after acquiring an additional 293,833 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after acquiring an additional 484,663 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

