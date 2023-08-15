Banco Santander S.A. Sells 47,310 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 34.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 47,310 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.