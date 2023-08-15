Banco Santander S.A. Sells 36,257 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,257 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chevron by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 17,439.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $162.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.68 and a 200 day moving average of $161.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $303.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.17.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

