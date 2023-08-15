Banco Santander S.A. Sells 2,890 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,504,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Workday by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,598,000 after purchasing an additional 725,609 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Workday by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,712,000 after purchasing an additional 537,196 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of Workday by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,586,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,393,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 586.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 535,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,560,000 after acquiring an additional 457,285 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $228.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $240.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.16. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.42.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total transaction of $1,020,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,644,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total value of $1,020,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,644,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

