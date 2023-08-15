Banco Santander S.A. Sells 226 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after acquiring an additional 66,211 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,098,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,222,000 after purchasing an additional 44,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $387.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 100.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.41. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $426.83.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $4,683,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 65,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,715,427.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $4,683,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,715,427.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,325 shares of company stock worth $7,559,183. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.