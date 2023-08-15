Banco Santander S.A. Sells 22,362 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,362 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.9% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 820,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,760,000 after buying an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,055,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Bank of America increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.94.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $86.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.86 and a 200 day moving average of $88.99. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 59.96%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

