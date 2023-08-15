Banco Santander S.A. Has $6.64 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,550 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Illumina by 612.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Trading Down 0.3 %

ILMN opened at $174.68 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.35 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.