Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 52.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sony Group Price Performance

Sony Group stock opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.03. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $100.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

