Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.06% of Masimo worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Masimo by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Masimo by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,977,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Masimo by 1,011.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI stock opened at $112.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.83. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $105.50 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). Masimo had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

