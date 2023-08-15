Banco Santander S.A. Buys 12,250 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 30,377 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $129,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.55 and a 200-day moving average of $77.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.59, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

