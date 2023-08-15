Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Down 11.6% in July

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,074,900 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 3,476,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,249.7 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Comercial Português to €0.35 ($0.38) in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Banco Comercial Português stock remained flat at $0.27 on Tuesday. Banco Comercial Português has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

