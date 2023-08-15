Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,647,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,430,000 after purchasing an additional 721,686 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.3% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 21,195,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,406,000 after purchasing an additional 272,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,790 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,129,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,313,000 after purchasing an additional 195,513 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 165.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,373,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590,973 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

NYSE BBVA opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

