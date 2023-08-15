Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BKR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,695 shares of company stock worth $5,154,051. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

