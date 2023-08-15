AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) Short Interest Update

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 503,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SARK. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF by 728.6% during the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at $822,000. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SARK traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $37.13. 554,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,186. AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.46.

About AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

