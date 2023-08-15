AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Short Interest Update

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,200 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 596,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,581,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.24% of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDS traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.96. 11,561,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,425. AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $67.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.83.

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

