AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 536.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,130,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 7.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 9.6% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.88. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.46. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

