Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Avery Dennison worth $36,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $153,787,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 595.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 824,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,154,000 after acquiring an additional 705,483 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $95,822,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.11.

AVY traded down $3.59 on Tuesday, hitting $180.64. 98,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,511. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.27 and a 200-day moving average of $175.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $157.28 and a 12-month high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.69%.

In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

