Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALV. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

ALV opened at $93.63 on Tuesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $103.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.78 and a 200-day moving average of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.70.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

