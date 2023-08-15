Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Increased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,547,125 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,805 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 1.19% of Autodesk worth $530,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.23. 686,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.51 and its 200-day moving average is $205.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $235.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.