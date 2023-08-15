AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.88

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 152580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

AUO Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18.

AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that AUO Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AUO Cuts Dividend

AUO Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.2365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

